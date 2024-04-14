Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read Facebook post

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's home on Sunday. Read his social media post, Anmol said the incident was only a "trailer".

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday. Anmol, who is sought in India and is believed to be hiding in the United States, referred to the firing as a "trailer" in a supposed social media post, warning the actor.

He posted a note on his Facebook page stating that the attack was only a "trailer" and that the rounds would not be fired at the walls of the actor's residence next time. "Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that you get an idea of his power and don't test us. This is the first and last warning for you. After this, the rounds will not be fired at the walls or any empty house."

He said, "Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom you consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!"

This happened after two unidentified bike-borne guys shot four rounds of gunfire outside Salman Khan's home in Mumbai's Bandra early Sunday. Nobody was hurt in the incident about 4.51 a.m. outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

The security around the Bollywood actor's home has been strengthened. The crime section, local police, and forensic experts investigated the scene and discovered shells of gunfire fired outside Khan's home.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed criminal, and Goldy Brar, a wanted thug, have both previously threatened Salman Khan with death. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was also responsible for the death of Punjabi artist and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu, is a fleeing suspect in Moose Wala's murder. He fled India on a bogus passport and was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.

He has been frequently moving his places. In 2023, he was seen in Kenya.

In March of last year, Salman Khan got an e-mail murder threat reportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Since the threats, professional security staff has given the Bollywood star guns.

Salman Khan has also been issued a personal weapon licence, allowing him to carry a firearm for his own safety.

