Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lara Dutta turns 46, 6 lesser-known facts about the 2000 Miss Universe

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    On April 15, 2024, Lara Dutta turns a year older, so let us look at some of her unknown facts.

    article_image1

    Beauty Queen

    Before entering the film industry, Lara Dutta gained recognition by winning the Miss Universe title in 2000. She was the second Indian woman to win the prestigious beauty pageant, after Sushmita Sen in 1994.

    article_image2

    Educational Background

    Lara Dutta holds a degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai. She was also a keen sportsperson and played basketball at the national level.

    article_image3

    Multilingual

    Lara Dutta is fluent in several languages, including English, Hindi, and Kannada. Her ability to speak multiple languages has helped her in her acting career, particularly in regional cinema.

    article_image4

    Entrepreneurial Ventures

    Apart from her acting career, Lara Dutta has ventured into entrepreneurship. She co-owns a production company called Bheegi Basanti Entertainment and launched her skincare brand named Arias Beauty in 2019.

    article_image5

    Humanitarian Work

    Lara Dutta is actively involved in various philanthropic activities. She supports several charitable organizations and causes, including campaigns for the education and empowerment of underprivileged children.

    article_image6

    Film Debut

    While 'Andaaz' (2003) marked Lara Dutta's debut as a leading actress in Bollywood, she made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the film "Arasatchi" (2002), a Tamil-language film.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH) osf

    SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH)

    cricket Amrita Singh rejected Ravi Shastri's marriage condition; Went on to tie knot with Saif Ali Khan instead osf

    Amrita Singh rejected Ravi Shastri's marriage condition; Went on to tie knot with Saif Ali Khan instead

    Deeply appreciate everything....', Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon laud PM Narendra Modi for transforming Kashi ATG

    'Deeply appreciate everything....', Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon laud PM Narendra Modi for transforming Kashi

    Good news for all Mammootty fans; megastar announces his next film 'Turbo' on Vishu RBA

    Good news for all Mammootty fans; megastar announces his next film 'Turbo' on Vishu

    Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others attend wedding of Tamil director S Sankar's daughter's wedding rkn

    Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others attend wedding of Tamil director S Sankar's daughter's wedding

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH: A run-fest for the ages - 549 runs scored in a single T20 match osf

    IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH: A run-fest for the ages - 549 runs scored in a single T20 match

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH rewrite history with highest ever first innings score of 287: Full list of highest totals here osf

    IPL 2024: SRH rewrite history with highest ever first innings score of 287: Full list of highest totals here

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH set IPL record with massive total of 287-3 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: SRH set IPL record with massive total of 287-3 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH)

    Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH) gcw

    'Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon