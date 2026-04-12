Following the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at 92, superstar Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute. He called her passing a "huge loss" for Indian music and remembered her as an "irreplaceable voice" whose songs will inspire generations.

Salman Khan mourns 'irreplaceable voice'

The Indian film and music industry is mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also paid tribute to the iconic voice after her demise on Sunday. She was 92.

Salman took to his X account on Sunday evening and shared a picture of the music legend. Calling her passing a "huge loss" for Indian music, the actor said he was "heartbroken" by the news and remembered her as an "irreplaceable voice" whose songs will continue to inspire generations. "A huge loss for Indian music.... Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations." A huge loss for Indian music…. Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/Wzu1UOyzOV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2026

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Asha Bhosle's memorable songs for Salman Khan

Asha Bhosle's voice had also been a part of several Salman Khan films over the years. She sang some memorable songs in his movies, including the popular 'Lucky Lips' from 'Lucky: No Time for Love' (2005). She also lent her voice to 'Hai Hai Mirchi' from 'Biwi No.1' (1999) and 'Yaara O Yaara from Jeet' (1996).

A Legacy of Evergreen Hits

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.'

Final Rites and Public Homage

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)