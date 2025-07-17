As Bajrangi Bhaijaan celebrates its 10th anniversary, memories resurface of Salman Khan’s deeply emotional performance—one that moved even the actor himself to tears on set

While Salman Khan has delivered numerous blockbuster hits throughout his career, Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to be celebrated as one of his most heartfelt and moving performances. His portrayal of the innocent and compassionate Pavan won over critics and audiences alike, not just for its warmth and humor but for the genuine emotional depth he brought to the screen.

As the beloved film marks its 10th anniversary, fans are not only reliving the story that touched millions but also remembering behind-the-scenes anecdotes that speak volumes about the sincerity of its making. One such moment was when Salman Khan himself got emotional during the filming—so much so that he cried during certain scenes.

Reflecting on the experience during a press conference years ago, Salman had shared that while shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he found himself deeply affected by the narrative. He recalled that the emotional weight of the story stayed with him throughout the shoot. Every time a scene began, he could almost hear the script being narrated again in his mind. Normally, for emotional scenes, he would rely on glycerin to produce tears. However, in this case, he hadn’t needed any assistance—the tears came naturally.

He admitted that in most films, he performed his emotional scenes without truly immersing himself in the moment, choosing instead to apply glycerin to make the scene appear convincing. But Bajrangi Bhaijaan was different. He explained that each time the camera rolled and the emotional beats hit, the feelings emerged effortlessly. Without any artificial aid, the tears would begin to flow, purely driven by the strength of the story and his connection to the character.

The film remains one of the most emotionally significant projects of Salman’s career, not just because of the audience’s reaction but also due to his personal experience while bringing the character to life. His portrayal of Pavan showcased a sensitivity and vulnerability rarely seen in his earlier roles.

Today, as Salman gears up for a lineup packed with adrenaline-fueled commercial entertainers—including the much-anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan, which has already created significant buzz following its intense first look—fans are also speculating about a possible shift in tone. Rumors of a reunion with director Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 have been gaining momentum. Should this collaboration materialize, it might steer Salman back towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined the original film and left such a lasting impact on both the actor and his audience.