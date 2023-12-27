Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.."

Arbaaz Khan recently entered into matrimony for the second time, exchanging vows with Sshura Khan, following his divorce from Malaika Arora in 2017. Shedding light on Arbaaz's second wedding, his father, Salim Khan, has broken his silence on the matter.

Arbaaz Khan, the renowned actor and filmmaker, embraced matrimony with makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony hosted at the Mumbai residence of his sister, Arpita Khan, this past Sunday. The couple has chosen to maintain a degree of privacy regarding their relationship. The nikah ceremony, attended by an illustrious guest list including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, and the entire Khan family, was marked by its close-knit nature.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Salim Khan, the venerable screenwriter and father of the groom, expressed his happiness for his son, stating, "They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him, and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom." When queried about pre-wedding discussions, Salim Khan emphasized Arbaaz's autonomy, noting, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married, and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

Following the nuptials, Arbaaz took to social media, sharing heartfelt moments from the wedding, captioning the photos with, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us." Noteworthy among the shared images was a family portrait capturing the joyous occasion.

Describing the wedding festivities, Salim Khan mentioned the event's intimate nature, with Arbaaz extending invitations to close friends and family. "It was an intimate affair, and all the people were happy for the couple. We all are happy for him," he shared.

As news of the wedding circulates on social media, various videos and photos have gone viral, including a captivating video featuring Arhaan Khan's guitar performance and another showcasing Salman Khan's energetic dance to "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain" from Dabangg, a film directed by Arbaaz Khan. Live musical performances, featuring singer Harshdeep Kaur, added a delightful touch to the celebration, with renditions of songs such as "Dil Diya Gallan" from Salman Khan’s movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, with the couple entering marital bliss in 1998. However, they announced their separation in March 2016, and the divorce was formally concluded in May 2017.

ALSO READ: 'Aashiqui 3': Triptti Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan after stellar performance in 'Animal'