    'Aashiqui 3': Triptti Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan after stellar performance in 'Animal'

    The creators of 'Aashqui 3,' the highly anticipated third installment of the Aashiqui series, have officially solidified their choice for the female lead. Triptii Dimri, renowned for her role in 'Animal,' has been confirmed to share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in this upcoming romantic drama.

    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri has recently garnered attention for her brief but impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie "Animal," particularly for her romantic scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, creating quite a buzz. Now, it has been officially confirmed that she will be playing the female lead alongside Kartik Aaryan in the much-anticipated "Aashiqui 3." This romantic musical drama, set to be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, has already generated significant anticipation.

    According to a report from Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri's performance in "Animal" has caught significant attention, leading the makers to cast her opposite Aaryan in the musical love saga. The report mentions that both lead actors will engage in workshops and script reading sessions before commencing the shoot. "Aashiqui 3" is scheduled to go into production in 2024 and aims to continue the legacy of the Aashiqui franchise, which saw previous installments featuring actors like Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Shraddha Kapoor.

    Triptii Dimri, often hailed as the 'national crush,' has been making headlines not only for her role in "Animal" but also for her previous works. Her acting journey began with "Poster Boys," and she gained prominence with the 2018 film "Laila Majnu." The year 2020 saw her captivating performance in Anvita Dutt's "Bulbbul," earning her widespread acclaim. In 2022, she starred alongside Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in "Qala."

    Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, last seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" opposite Kiara Advani, received praise for his performance. His upcoming project includes Kabir Khan's "Chandu Champion."

    The collaboration between Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in "Aashiqui 3" is expected to add another layer of excitement to this much-awaited romantic musical.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
