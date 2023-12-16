Salaar Part 1: Caesefire: Prabhas reveals his transformation for action sequences; Read more

Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza as Prabhas headlines Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel. The action-packed trailer has ignited fan excitement ahead of its December 22 release

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, has unveiled its much-anticipated trailer, causing a frenzy among fans who are eagerly awaiting its release on December 22. Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, known for his work on the blockbuster KGF series, the film promises to deliver intense action sequences.

In a recent interview, Prabhas shed light on the shooting process for his character in Salaar, emphasizing the efficient workflow on set. He praised director Prashanth Neel as a hero-director, highlighting the smooth coordination that allowed the actors to focus solely on their performances. Despite their willingness to wait, the cast found themselves seamlessly integrated into the shooting schedule, with special attention given to the hero's entry scenes.

When questioned about the time invested in crafting his character, Prabhas expressed gratitude for the director's accommodating approach. He revealed that Prashanth requested him to build muscles for the role, a routine task for the actor. Reflecting on his 21-year-long career, Prabhas downplayed the transformation, stating that such physical changes were nothing out of the ordinary for him.

The film's action-packed sequences, spanning 2 hours and 55 minutes, have earned Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire an 'A' certificate from the censor board. The certification underscores the movie's scale, featuring bloody combat scenes, violence, and intense battle sequences.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is poised to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. With an ensemble cast and the visionary direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is anticipated to captivate audiences with its high-octane action and compelling narrative. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Prabhas in this thrilling cinematic experience.