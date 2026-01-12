Saiyami Kher has started shooting for a new untitled drama directed by Vikram Phadnis. She leads the film alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin, expressing excitement for the 'powerful' and 'challenging' role to kickstart her year.

Saiyami Kher Begins Shoot for New Drama

Actor Saiyami Kher is all set to begin the shoot for an untitled new project directed by Vikram Phadnis. The untitled project is a drama, with Saiyami headlining it in a powerful leading role along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Speaking about the project, Saiyami Kher shared, "Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2026. This film came to me at a very special time. The story resonated deeply with me, and I really am very grateful Vikram thought me worthy of this part. It's a challenging role that requires emotional honesty, and I'm grateful to be starting the year with a project that excites me so much as an actor"

With shooting now underway, this untitled drama marks Saiyami Kher's first project of the year and reinforces her commitment to meaningful, content-driven cinema. This project, produced by Reel Euphoria in association with Knight Sky Movies, has officially gone on the floors. This will be Vikram's third directorial venture and his first directorial in Hindi.

Upcoming and Recent Projects

Apart from this, Saiyami will be seen in Priyadarshan's film, 'Haiwaan', featuring Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. She also featured in movies like 'Ghoomer' alongside Abhishek Bachchan, 'Agni' featuring Pratik Gandhi and 'Jaat' co-starring Sunny Deol.