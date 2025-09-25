The list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT for the third week of September 2025 is out. Here’s a look at the trending titles.

Every week, many films and TV shows are being released on OTT and are making a special place in people's hearts. So, let's find out which shows and films made it to the top 5 last week. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source Which are the top 5 films Saiayara

The film 'Saiyyara' features Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. This film is streaming on Netflix. It was widely watched on OTT this week, receiving 6.0 million views so far.

The film 'Saiyyara' features Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. This film is streaming on Netflix. It was widely watched on OTT this week, receiving 6.0 million views so far. Kuli

Superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Kuli' is in the second position on the list of most-watched films on OTT. It has received 4.9 million views.

Superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Kuli' is in the second position on the list of most-watched films on OTT. It has received 4.9 million views. Mahavatar Narasimha

The popular animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is streaming on Netflix. It has received 3.3 million views, securing the third position on this list.

The popular animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is streaming on Netflix. It has received 3.3 million views, securing the third position on this list. Inspector Jhende

Manoj Bajpayee is seen in the lead role in 'Inspector Jhende'. You can watch this film on Netflix. It has received 2.1 million views.

Manoj Bajpayee is seen in the lead role in 'Inspector Jhende'. You can watch this film on Netflix. It has received 2.1 million views. Sinners

The film 'Sinners' is available on Jio Hotstar. It has secured the fifth position on the list with 1.2 million views. Who are the top 5 OTT shows Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is being well-liked by people. It has secured the first position on the list of most-watched TV shows. It has received 8.2 million views.

Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is being well-liked by people. It has secured the first position on the list of most-watched TV shows. It has received 8.2 million views. Rise and Fall

Ashneer Grover's show 'Rise and Fall' has secured the second position on this list. It has received 5.8 million views.

Ashneer Grover's show 'Rise and Fall' has secured the second position on this list. It has received 5.8 million views. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It has secured the third position with 2.4 million views.

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It has secured the third position with 2.4 million views. The Great Indian Kapil Show

Comedy king Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has received 1.7 million views, securing the fourth position.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has received 1.7 million views, securing the fourth position. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9' has secured the fifth position on this list. The show received 1.3 million views this week.