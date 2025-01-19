Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police suspect attacker is Bangladeshi, came to Mumbai 4-5 months ago (WATCH)

Mumbai police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police suspect attacker is Bangladeshi, came to Mumbai 4-5 months ago (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 9:54 AM IST

Mumbai police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, the initial investigation revealed that the accused entered the actor’s home with the intent to commit theft.

The attacker, identified as an alleged Bangladeshi national, had entered India using the alias Bijoy Das after changing his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

"On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later," Gedam said while addressing the media.

"Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Bijoy Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," the official added.

"We have doubts that the accused is of Bangladeshi origin and that is why relevant sections of the Passport Act have been added to the case. There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national. As of now, we think that the accused has entered the residence (of Saif Ali Khan) for the first time," Gedam further said.

The shocking incident occurred early Thursday inside Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra locality. The intruder repeatedly stabbed the 54-year-old actor with a knife, raising serious questions about security, motive, and the challenges of celebrity life.

Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 2:30 AM, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors have stated that he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shatrughan Sinha trolled for posting fake AI image of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor amid stabbing case NTI

Shatrughan Sinha trolled for posting fake AI image of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor amid stabbing case

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra's jibe at Vivian Dsena upsets him before finale NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra's jibe at Vivian Dsena upsets him before finale

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: How cops nabbed suspect in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station revealed snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: How cops nabbed suspect in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station revealed

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

Recent Stories

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends NTI

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home? NTI

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home?

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes dmn

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes

BREAKING Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal snt

BREAKING: Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss female winners without makeup gcw

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss winners without makeup

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Video Icon
Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon