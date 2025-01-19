Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police suspect attacker is Bangladeshi, came to Mumbai 4-5 months ago (WATCH)

Mumbai police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, the initial investigation revealed that the accused entered the actor’s home with the intent to commit theft.

The attacker, identified as an alleged Bangladeshi national, had entered India using the alias Bijoy Das after changing his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

"On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later," Gedam said while addressing the media.

"Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Bijoy Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," the official added.

"We have doubts that the accused is of Bangladeshi origin and that is why relevant sections of the Passport Act have been added to the case. There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national. As of now, we think that the accused has entered the residence (of Saif Ali Khan) for the first time," Gedam further said.

The shocking incident occurred early Thursday inside Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra locality. The intruder repeatedly stabbed the 54-year-old actor with a knife, raising serious questions about security, motive, and the challenges of celebrity life.

Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 2:30 AM, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors have stated that he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon.

