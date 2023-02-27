SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Stranger Things' to 'The White Lotus' win big

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAG Awards 2023: Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick received the best action performance by stunt ensemble in a television series and motion film, respectively, at the SAG Awards.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    The Screen Guild Awards acknowledge the year's top acting performances while offering some insight into who the Oscar front runners are. Before the broadcast presentation, the SAG Awards revealed that Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick had received the best action performance by stunt ensemble in a television series and motion picture, respectively. With five nominations each, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin top the SAG Awards 2023 nominations.

    Last year's winner, Jessica Chastain received the ceremony's first award. Chastain won best female actor in a TV movie or limited series for Showtime's country music power couple series 'George & Tammy,' a year after winning for her main role in the film 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Chastain arrived in New York fresh from previews for the forthcoming Broadway version of 'A Doll's House.'

    The 2023 SAG Awards 2023 ceremony was held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. 

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

    Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

    Sam Elliott (“1883”) (WINNER)

    Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

    Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Emily Blunt (“The English”)

    Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) (WINNER)

    Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

    Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

    Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

    Bill Hader (“Barry”)

    Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

    Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

    Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

    Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

    Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

    Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

    Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

    Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

    “Barry”

    “The Bear”

    “Hacks”

    “Only Murders in the Building”

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

    Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

    Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

    Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

    Adam Scott (“Severance”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

    Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

    Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

    Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

    Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    “Better Call Saul”

    “The Crown”

    “Ozark”

    “Severance”

    “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

    Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

    Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

    Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

    Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

    Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

    Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

    Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

    Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

    Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

    Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

    Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

    Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

    Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

    Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) (WINNER)

    Bill Nighy (“Living”)

    Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    “Babylon”

    “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

    “The Fabelmans”

    “Women Talking”

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

    “Avatar: The Way of Water”

    “The Batman”

    “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

    “Top Gun: Maverick” (WINNER)

    “The Woman King”

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

    “Andor”

    “The Boys”

    “House of the Dragon”

    “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

    “Stranger Things” (WINNER)

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
