    Sad news for all Justin Bieber's fans; singer tests positive for COVID-19

    Justin Bieber's team tweeted, "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."
     

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Pop singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the Canadian singer has confirmed the news. During the weekend, it was announced that his Las Vegas show as part of The Justice World Tour scheduled for Sunday had been delayed following a COVID-19 within the 27-year-old pop star’s team.

    According to reports, the performance has been rescheduled for June 28. Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase, according to a statement posted on Twitter. “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," the statement read. “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

    The Justice World Tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, had been postponed nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bieber kicked off the first concert on Friday in San Diego. Las Vegas was the second stop on the tour, which runs through March 2023.

    After the news was out of Bieber's health, his fans started showering him with get well soon and recovery wishes. "he will come back stronger," wrote a user. Another said, "i love you. get well soon." A user added, "His smiling face is prettiest thing ever."
     

     

