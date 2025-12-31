The stranger-taken video drew comments online. Some criticised Sara Tendulkar for carrying a beer bottle in public, while others backed her, saying she is an adult on a vacation and has every right to enjoy herself.

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from international cricket years ago, but his name and family, particularly his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, continue to captivate audiences. Her social media posts regularly go viral, putting her in the limelight. This time, however, it's a holiday video from Goa that's had the internet buzzing.

Sara Tendulkar is now vacationing in Goa, and a video of her journey has been published on several social media channels. The now-viral video shows her going around Goa's streets with three pals while clad in a red short flowery dress.

What drew netizens' attention was the beer bottle she was holding as she went casually down the street. The video, which appears to have been taken by a stranger, elicited responses online. While some commenters chastised her for being spotted with a beer bottle in public, others defended her, pointing out that she is an adult on a personal vacation and has every right to spend her time however she wants.

Sara, who has a large following on social media, is frequently commended for her simplicity, which is why the video elicited conflicting views.

Sara has slowly established her own name outside of athletics and entertainment. She is a health entrepreneur and a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also owns her own Pilates studio and is dedicated to promoting health and fitness. Sara earned a master's degree in nutrition from London.