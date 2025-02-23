Zoya Akhtar reveals the reason behind her films, Gully Boy and Archies

Zoya Akhtar is a well-known Indian filmmaker. She got great recognition and appreciation for the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif. She later delivered masterpiece films like Dil Dhadakne Do," "Gully Boy, etc. Zoya also co-founded a banner, 'Tiger Baby Films,' in 2015.
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Dil Dhadakne Do

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh worked on a film, Dil Dhadakne Do, made by Zoya. About this, 'I wanted to show the patriarchal society and how this generation's siblings can change them by having a good relationship with each other,' said Zoya. This film shows how societal expectations and patriarchy affect a family and especially women. The film also gives a look at two opposite types of fears that women face to give a clear idea about how to handle things.
 

article_image2

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya revealed how she got the idea to make such masterful films. About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, she said, ''It was a trip to Spain that made me make this film. The trip was the core idea'. This film shows the group of friends trying to figure out their lives and reconsider their decisions on love and career. This film is nothing less than therapy.
 

article_image3

Gully Boy

Coming to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, it was a super hit film. This film's idea was different from others, Zoya explained, 'I saw a rapper, and I wanted to show his story.'. This sounds simple, but the movie is not. A boy with talent and dreams coming from a remote area where families are conservative and life's pressure is too much. The story shows the lives of the rapper and his struggle to develop.
 

article_image4

The Archies

The recent film The Archies featuring a bunch of star kids including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Suhana Khan was a comic based, Zoya many times said that she is a big fan of the comics. She wanted the film on comic to be nostalgic and familiar with the comic fans. This captures not just gen z but also to the millennial generations who had not been familiar with the comics.
 

article_image5

Zoya Akhtar comes from a family with a rich literary and cinematic heritage from generations. Her younger brother is Farhan Akhtar. He is also a well-known actor, director, and producer who works with Zoya and other productions too. She grew up in an agnostic environment and does not believe in any religion but respects all the cultures. This helps her to look and portray every belief and culture in her films better.
 

