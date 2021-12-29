Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik slams a fan for morphing her old beauty pageant photo, check out

Rubina Dilaik is known for her bold and fearless statements. She slammed a fan who posted a badly edited photo of hers on her Instagram. Take a look at the same right here.

Rubina Dilaik is known for her bold statements and personality. Lately, she slammed an internet user who had circulated a badly editing throwback photo of the actress. She is known to be a firebrand and has often been the subject of trolls like many other celebrities.

She was angry after seeing a poorly edited photo of hers on social media. She had posted the photo on her social media feed and had written that she wanted to meet the genius who edited the "left" picture...and ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life.

The left photo is a click from her debut days when she was crowned as Miss Shimla. The actress who has been the winner of Bigg Boss 14 was last seen on the hit show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

This was not the first time that the actress was trolled. She was even slammed for gaining weight post being diagnosed with COVID-19. Her fans revealed that she was neglecting her health, and she was not pushy when it came to her career as she did not hire the right kind of PR. She had even called them as pseudo fans, but she had also got support from a lot.

On the work front, the actress has signed her first Bollywood movie named Ardh. The movie also has Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. In the poster of the film, we could see her in a saree looking at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai. In the past, she has done shows like Choti Bahu, where she had played the role of Radha. We really like the way the actress takes a stand for herself all the time. Rubina has also been the winner of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had given a tough fight to everyone.

