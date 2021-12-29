  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik slams a fan for morphing her old beauty pageant photo, check out

    Rubina Dilaik is known for her bold and fearless statements. She slammed a fan who posted a badly edited photo of hers on her Instagram. Take a look at the same right here.

    Rubina Dilaik slams a fan for morphing her old beauty pageant photo, check out SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 10:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rubina Dilaik is known for her bold statements and personality. Lately, she slammed an internet user who had circulated a badly editing throwback photo of the actress. She is known to be a firebrand and has often been the subject of trolls like many other celebrities.

    She was angry after seeing a poorly edited photo of hers on social media. She had posted the photo on her social media feed and had written that she wanted to meet the genius who edited the "left" picture...and ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life. 

    The left photo is a click from her debut days when she was crowned as Miss Shimla. The actress who has been the winner of Bigg Boss 14 was last seen on the hit show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.  

    Rubina Dilaik slams a fan for morphing her old beauty pageant photo, check out SCJ

    This was not the first time that the actress was trolled. She was even slammed for gaining weight post being diagnosed with COVID-19. Her fans revealed that she was neglecting her health, and she was not pushy when it came to her career as she did not hire the right kind of PR. She had even called them as pseudo fans, but she had also got support from a lot. 

    Also read: Sunny Leone to Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik: Check out 10 Bigg Boss contestants in SEXY bikini

    On the work front, the actress has signed her first Bollywood movie named Ardh. The movie also has  Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. In the poster of the film, we could see her in a saree looking at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai. In the past, she has done shows like  Choti Bahu, where she had played the role of Radha. We really like the way the actress takes a stand for herself all the time. Rubina has also been the winner of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had given a tough fight to everyone.

    Also read: How is Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla's demise? Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik reveal

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 10:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naseeruddin Shah slammed on social media for Muslim genocide, civil war claims drb

    Naseeruddin Shah slammed on social media for ‘Muslim genocide’, ‘civil war’ claims

    Newlywed Ankita Lokhande dances to Pardesi Pardesi with an injured foot [Video] SCJ

    Newlywed Ankita Lokhande dances to Pardesi Pardesi with an injured foot [Video]

    Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli how he deceives income tax department here is how the RRR director reacted drb

    Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

    Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, gets trolled brutually SCJ

    Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, gets trolled brutually

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun you won my heart here what she said drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun’s ‘you won my heart’; here’s what she said

    Recent Stories

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make some mistakes in her marriage? Here's what her latest post says RCB

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make some mistakes in her marriage? Here's what her latest post says

    Nagaland civilians killing Indian Army allows SIT to record evaluate statements of troops gcw

    Nagaland civilians killing: Indian Army allows SIT to record, evaluate statements of troops

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out SCJ

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out

    Naseeruddin Shah slammed on social media for Muslim genocide, civil war claims drb

    Naseeruddin Shah slammed on social media for ‘Muslim genocide’, ‘civil war’ claims

    Swiggy Zomato under Income Tax department radar Details inside gcw

    Swiggy, Zomato under Income Tax department radar? Details inside

    Recent Videos

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon