Actor Rahul Ramakrishna mourned his brother who died from Paraquat poisoning. The 'RRR' star highlighted the easy availability of the "terrifyingly lethal" weed killer and urged the government on X to ban it immediately to save lives.

Actor Rahul Ramakrishna lost his brother in a tragic incident, leaving him deeply shaken. The actor shared that his brother passed away due to Paraquat poisoning, a highly toxic weed killer, and spoke about the dangers of its easy availability.

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Actor's Heartfelt Plea

On Saturday, Rahul took to his X account to express his grief and raise awareness about the issue. While sharing the heartbreaking news, he described the chemical as "terrifyingly lethal" and highlighted how it is "widely misused" and easily accessible, which has worsened the situation.

"Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia, Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It's terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the number of cases. Please ban it ASAP--save lives," he wrote on X.

Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia, Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the amount of cases.Please ban it ASAP-save lives🙏🏽 — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) March 26, 2026

About Rahul Ramakrishna

Rahul Ramakrishna is best known for his work in films like 'RRR,' directed by S. S. Rajamouli. He has also appeared in projects such as 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa.'

He was last seen in 'Dhandoraa,' a satirical rural drama set in Telangana that explores caste issues, social traditions, and conflicts. The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, and subsequently on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2026. The actor also played a key role in 'Andhra King Talka.' (ANI)