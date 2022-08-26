Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Romantic Pictures Alert: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoying their Spain vacay

    Newlywed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying their Spain vacation. The filmmaker shared some romantic pictures from the city of Madrid, currently they are in Ibiza.
     

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    For Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, love is in the air. Following their fantasy wedding and Thailand honeymoon, the power couple is spending another romantic vacation in Spain. After visiting Barcelona and Valencia, the lovebirds have now taken over Madrid.

    The director took to his Instagram account and dropped a lovey-dovey picture with his wife. He captioned the lovely post, "MAaaaaaadddddRidddd times...Some magic light enhancing the magical moments of life in Madrid."

     
    The filmmaker released a video of the Lady Superstar lounging on the beach yesterday. She looked lovely in a white kurta with a high hairdo and hoop earrings. Previously, he shared images from Nayanthara's photoshoot in Spain on social media.
     

    Nayanthara was a sight-to-behold in a black T-shirt and denim shorts. These photos were captioned, "Nee En Ulaga azhagiyae...Unnai Pol oruthi illaaye...En Ulaga Azhagiyum , ivvulagathin Azhagum...The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with A beautiful woman from India...#Valencia #Nayanthara #Thangamey...Photography by @kelmib...travel and hospitality partner @gtholidays.in...Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambiance, the architecture, and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever." 

     
    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had been dating for several years before marrying on June 9th of this year. They were even living together before taking the leap. Their romantic wedding ceremony was also documented for a documentary, which has been bought by the streaming giant Netflix. "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale" is the title of the documentary.

    While Nayanthara's upcoming projects include Jawan, Gold, and GodFather, Vignesh Shivan will next collaborate with Valimai actor Ajith Kumar in AK62.

