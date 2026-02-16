Six more people were arrested in Rajasthan for the shooting outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu home, bringing total arrests to 11. The IMPPA wrote to the Maharashtra CM urging for a swift probe and security, expressing fear in the film fraternity.

Six more individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu's residence. As per Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the accused were caught in Rajasthan and are being brought to Mumbai. A total of 11 people have been arrested so far.

IMPPA Seeks Government Intervention

Recently, in the wake of the incident, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government's intervention to ensure a swift investigation and appropriate security measures. In its letter, IMPPA described the incident as "deeply concerning", stating that it has caused "anxiety and apprehension" in the film fraternity.The association also noted that such events can create an atmosphere of "fear and insecurity" among the artists, producers, and technicians, among others.

"Rohit Shetty has not only made immense contributions to Indian cinema but has also consistently stood by the nation whenever called upon, extending his support to social causes and national initiatives in times of need in the larger interest of society. It is therefore deeply concerning that such an incident should occur at his residence," IMPPA said, as per the letter.

Voicing its concern over the matter, the association added, "This alarming incident has understandably caused anxiety and apprehension within our film fraternity, and we are concerned that events of this nature may create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among artists, producers, technicians and the many individuals who dedicate themselves to contributing to the cultural and economic strength of our state."

Seeking the state government's support in preventing such incidents in the future, it said, "We respectfully request your immediate intervention to ensure a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the matter. We also urge that appropriate security measures be reinforced to reassure Rohit Shetty, his family, and the entire entertainment fraternity. We are confident that under your leadership, firm steps will be taken to uphold law and order and to prevent any recurrence of such disturbing incidents."

At least five rounds were fired by a group of assailants outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence on February 1. (ANI)