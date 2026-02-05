The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a fifth accused, Asaram Fasle, for supplying the weapon in the firing at Rohit Shetty's residence. The scooter used was traced, but the shooter, instructed by mastermind Shubham Lonkar, remains at large.

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, officials said.

Weapon supplier arrested

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house. Mumbai Crime Branch said, "The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing."

The Mumbai Crime Branch team will produce him before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) in Mumbai later today. Prior to this development, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Their police custody ends today.

Investigation reveals modus operandi

On February 3, the Mumbai police traced the scooter used in the firing incident to a man from Pune.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man allegedly sold the scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper.

Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The individuals were allegedly receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar.

The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing, they said

A similar modus operandi was followed in previous crimes, too, in which several small groups had been employed for a single crime, the sources added.

Shooter still at large

Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty's residence is still absconding. Further investigation is underway.