In view of the recent firing incident outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government's intervention to ensure a swift investigation and appropriate security measures.

IMPPA Expresses Deep Concern for Film Fraternity

In its letter, IMPPA described the incident as "deeply concerning", stating that it has caused "anxiety and apprehension" in the film fraternity. The association also noted that such events can create an atmosphere of "fear and insecurity" among the artists, producers, and technicians, among others.

"Rohit Shetty has not only made immense contributions to Indian cinema but has also consistently stood by the nation whenever called upon, extending his support to social causes and national initiatives in times of need in the larger interest of society. It is therefore deeply concerning that such an incident should occur at his residence," IMPPA said, as per the letter.

Voicing its concern over the matter, the association added, "This alarming incident has understandably caused anxiety and apprehension within our film fraternity, and we are concerned that events of this nature may create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among artists, producers, technicians and the many individuals who dedicate themselves to contributing to the cultural and economic strength of our state."

Call for Swift Investigation and Security Reinforcement

Seeking the state government's support in preventing such incidents in the future, it said, "We respectfully request your immediate intervention to ensure a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the matter. We also urge that appropriate security measures be reinforced to reassure Rohit Shetty, his family, and the entire entertainment fraternity. We are confident that under your leadership, firm steps will be taken to uphold law and order and to prevent any recurrence of such disturbing incidents."

Investigation Update: Five Arrested

Earlier this month, a group of assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's Juhu residence. In connection with the investigation, the Mumbai Police arrested five individuals, who were produced before a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Wednesday. The court remanded all five accused to police custody until February 17. (ANI)