As Rohit Sharma turns 39, wishes pour in from fans and the cricket world. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, shared an adorable post, calling him her 'best friend'. The article also highlights the 'Hitman's' stellar career achievements and records.

Warm wishes have been pouring in for former Indian skipper and India's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, as the batting heavyweight celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday.

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Wife Ritika Sajdeh's Adorable Birthday Post

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, penned an adorable post for him. Referring to Rohit as her "best friend", Ritika wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Ro. I've spent every year saying you're my best friend, my soul mate and the best part of us and this year is no different. To many more lifetimes of everything we have in this one and more." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

She also shared a bunch of pictures, featuring Rohit Sharma as he perfectly carries out his duties as a loving husband and a caring father. Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and wished the cricketer, showing their love to 'Ro' - a nickname often used for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit and Ritika, who tied the knot on December 13, 2015, are doting parents to their daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. While Samaira was born in 2018, Rohit and Ritika were blessed with Ahaan in 2024.

Rohit Sharma also received birthday greetings from his fans, friends, and members of the cricket fraternity.

A Glance at Rohit Sharma's Career Achievements

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit was the format's best scorer going out in 2024. He also owns the record for joint-most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals.

He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the one in 2024 as captain. In 2024, Rohit became the first men's player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India's T20 World Cup victory.

He is one of the most prolific ODI openers, amassing 11,577 runs in 282 matches at an impressive average close to 49, including 33 centuries and 61 fifties.

Rohit scored ODI double-hundreds for fun, won six IPLs in the first 15 editions of the tournament, scored five hundreds at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and when he finally got to open in Tests in 2019, three quick hundreds in his first series in the role, one of them a double.

Under Sharma's leadership, India reached the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup later that year, coming heartbreakingly close to winning both global titles.