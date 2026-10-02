Actor Rohit Roy clarified his controversial 'dustbin medium' remark about Indian television, stating it was a critique of poor content quality, not a personal attack on actors or creators. He urged people to understand the context before reacting.

'Not a Personal Attack': Roy on 'Dustbin Medium' Remark

Actor Rohit Roy addressed the backlash over his alleged controversial “dustbin medium” remark about Indian television, clarifying it was not a personal attack on actors, directors or producers, but criticism of the quality of content currently being produced for television.

Recently, the actor Rohit Roy came under the radar of criticism after his statement about the television medium went viral, receiving backlash from actors and fans on social media and in interviews.

While talking to ANI, the actor defended his statement by describing himself as a TV actor and clarified that by calling television a “dustbin medium”, he meant that content is often produced without enough consideration for quality, with the assumption that audiences will watch it anyway.

'First Things First, I Am a TV Actor Myself'

Rohit Roy said, "The first thing I'd like to tell anybody who's reacted without watching the interview is that first things first, I am a TV actor myself. It is another matter that I've had the good fortune of working in very big films and very great characters. But the fact of the matter is that I enjoy this television."

He continued, "What really foxes me is that without seeing the entire interview, just by looking at the clickbait headline, a few of these younger actors have reacted, gotten personal with me. When I say dustbin medium, what it basically means is that we make anything and put it on TV and say that people will watch it. Whoever is creative, whoever wants betterment of television, we tell you that the content today we are churning out is not up to the mark. Why am I watching OTT right now? Because I'm getting some great stuff."

On Handling the Backlash

While adressing the backlash to his statement, the actor said that people are free to disagree with him in a "democracy" but should first understand the context of his comments. He also revealed that he personally messaged one person who attacked him on Instagram to understand why he reacted that way and explain what he had actually said.

While talking about the backlash on the internet, the actor said, "I didn't respond to them because they're also actors. They have a right to speak since it's democracy. Democracy is either you can support, or you can be a dissident. But if you want to be a dissident, at least understand what that human being is saying. It's open to all sorts of things but I did read. I've also commented; very few people probably would have said this. But we agree that the content of Indian television is going from bad to worse. So I don't care about these 4 reactions. In fact, I messaged the guy who had a personal attack on me on Instagram. I said, why are you reacting like this? Because I also want them to understand why I said it and what I said."

The actor urged his fans to understand the sentiment behind his words and stressed that he wants better and more creative content to emerge from the medium. He also criticised the TV content by describing it as "crap."

'See the Feeling Behind the Word'

"So, when I say that we are churning out crap and we are calling them crap. Who churns out? It goes to the dustbin only. So don't get affected by words. Try and see the feeling behind the word. I want good stuff to happen on Indian television. We have so much scope. Of course, it's a struggle all the time. But if you keep making the same kind of shows and keep saying that this is what people watch. Then, I think you're fighting a losing battle here. That's what I meant. I didn't attack anybody personally," said Rohit Roy.

'I Have Fought for Television for 30 Years'

The 'Kaabil' actor said that he has always supported the television industry and has fought for its recognition over the last 30 years. Roy highlighted the immense talent on television, pointing out that many TV artists have successfully moved to the cinema industry and worked with major stars.

Rohit Roy said, "I didn't talk about any actor, director, or producer. So imagine those 3-4 people who commented on TV. They didn't work as hard as I did on TV. But anyway, to put the whole controversy to rest. I've always had the best interests of television at heart. And I have fought for television for the last 30 years."

"When people have said that TV people can't do this, TV people can't do that. We all know that TV people can do good with big superstars in big movies because you can't deny the talent on television. Limitless talent on TV. Numerous stars have grown from TV doing big movies," added Rohit Roy.

On the Work Front

Rohit Roy is one of the popular figures of the television industry after working in his daily soaps including Swabhimaan, Kkusum, Bhabhi and others. In terms of his filmography, the actor has starred in hit films including 'Kaabil', 'LOC Kargil', 'Fashion' and others.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently seen in the series 'Chumbak' which also stars Neena Gupta, Sandeepa Dhar, Manasi Parekh, Helly Shah, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Anant Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, Delnaaz Irani, Sumeet Raghavan, and Atul Kumar in prominent roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)