    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser: Karan Johar's entertainer starring Ranveer-Alia to be out in July

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser: Starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, Dharmendra as Mr. Randhawa, Rocky's grandfather, and Jaya Bachchan as Kuljeet Randhawa, Rocky’s grandmother in lead roles, the filml promises Karan Johar's return to the big screen with a major family blockbuster.  It is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Karan Johar's entertainer starring Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt out in July ADC
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    The 1-minute 16-second teaser, set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story. While Karan Johar's directorial prowess shines through, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is electrifying providing an immersive cinematic experience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void on the big screen - the colourful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, and musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and the right emotions, the film will surely create magic. 

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023. Although the specifics of his character are yet unknown, media reports have confirmed Aryan Khan's participation in the film. With its captivating plot and impressive ensemble, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is ready to enthral viewers. The movie promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in charge. Fans are giddy as the days wind down to the film's release and they can't wait to see what magic Karan Johar and his crew will create on the big screen.

    As per reports, the director had initially said that the film would pay a grand homage to the extravagant Bollywood musical dramas that he grew up watching and that it would feature more than half a dozen 'lip-synced' songs and dance numbers, which are currently out of style.

    ALSO READ:Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
