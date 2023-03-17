Rocket Boys Season 2 Twitter Review: 7 interesting tweets to read before watching Jim Sarbh starrer series

After winning the hearts of bollywood and netizens with the superhit first season, Rocket Boys season 2 is out now. Here is a detailed glance at what netizens have said about Rocket Boys season 2 on Twitter.

After a long wait, the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys, titled Rocket Boys season 2 is out now after an entire year. Fans who loved watching the first season are not disappointed with the second installment of the series. ‘Rocket Boys 2’ is represented by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s charismatic and strong screen presence as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Arjun Radhakrishnan, introduced in the previous season as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, shines this season with a superb multilayered performance. Dibyendu Bhattacharya is simply incredible as Mehndi Raza, and his scenes with Homi stand out and added more excellence to the entire series.

The supporting key cast included Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad, who did complete justice to their characters. They gave brilliant performances raising the bar of Rocket Boys Season 2 to another level altogether. If you plan to watch Rocket Boys Season 2, read what the audience has to say before deciding to watch the series on SONY LIV.

ALSO READ: Rocket Boys 2 Review: Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered a nation's dreams

"An inspiring story of the extraordinary life of India's three science giants Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai & APJ Abdul Kalam with the theme of India's first rocket launch & Nuclear program of emotions, friendship!" a fan said.

"Watched #RocketBoys2. Very well made and at par with the first part. Each character has justified their part to the storytelling. Make us and the new generation realize the circumstances in which india was at that time and the contributions of the people which make them great!," said a fan.

"Must watch for every Indian to know our journey. That is how we became nuclear power country. What are all the odds we faced #RocketBoys2.. Thank you, @SonyLIV, for this amazing series. Gratitude to the legends #apjabdaulkalam #vikramsarabhai #homi bhaba sir. Jai hindh," a fan noted.

"Rocket Boys season 2 is a masterpiece. Goosebumps. It is one of the best shows that I have ever watched. To be honest, I have watched a lot of shows. #RocketBoys2," a user added.

"We don't get a good 2nd season of popular show like this, but this will be exception. Like the S1, It is well crafted, well researched, and presented to us with utmost sincerity. The stories behind the first Atom Bomb test are just wow," a fan shared.

"@jimSarbh and @sabazadofficial are just owning, i mean absolutely owning Homi and Pipsy. Such beautiful moments in S2E2. The best couple (that's not a couple) on air rn. Dur tak no competition. #RocketBoys2," a fan said.

"What an endearing watch #RocketBoys2 on #Sonyliv. Though some fictional liberties taken, an engrossing story and tale of lives of visionaries and two of the greatest minds of India #HomiBhaBha #VikramSarabhai and a pleasant surprise towards the end in Dr #APJ," a fan wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Rocket Boys' Season 2: From conspiracies to the Kalam era... Six things you can expect