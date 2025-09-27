Jr NTR will join Rishab Shetty at the Hyderabad pre-release event for Kantara Chapter 1, set to release worldwide on October 2. Fans can expect exciting promotions, interactions with the film team, and updates on the pan-India film tour.

Hyderabad: The excitement for Kantara Chapter 1 is reaching new heights as fans across India eagerly await its release. Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 2, promising a unique cinematic experience. As part of the pan-India promotional tour, a grand pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on September 28, with popular Telugu superstar Jr.NTR attending as the chief guest. Their personal and professional bond adds special significance to the event, drawing attention from fans and media alike, as anticipation for the film continues to grow.

Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty’s Bond

Apart from their professional rapport, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty share a strong personal friendship. This relationship is why Jr.NTR is actively participating in the promotional campaign for Kantara Chapter 1. The Hyderabad event will see the full film team, including divine star Rishab Shetty, engaging with fans and media to create excitement ahead of the release.

Advance Ticket Booking and Nationwide Promotions

With only a few days left until the film hits theatres, the Kantara team has been touring across India to promote the movie extensively. Advance ticket bookings for Karnataka have already begun from September 26, allowing eager fans to secure their seats early. The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 has garnered widespread acclaim, heightening anticipation among audiences across the country.

Rishab Shetty Shares Emotional Journey

Rishab Shetty recently opened up about the immense personal and professional sacrifices he made during the making of Kantara Chapter 1. Speaking candidly, he revealed, “I almost died four times; Deiva brought me back to life.”

Shetty spoke about the challenges he faced during production, saying, “I didn’t get time to see my children go to school. The Forest Minister and everyone supported me for this film. Also, it’s been three months since I slept properly. I was sleeping only two hours. If I count, I almost died four times, and I feel emotional that God saved me.”