RIP Kozhikode Sharada: Veteran Malayan actor passes away 84

The Malayan actor who was last seen in J Menon’s short film ‘Jara’ breathed her last on Tuesday. She was admitted to the hospital in Kozhikode on Monday night for cardiac ailment.

Veteran Malayalam actor, Kozhikode Sharada, passed away on Tuesday morning at Kozhikode in Kerala. The actor was taken to Kozhikode Medical College on Monday night after she reported of having trouble in breathing and was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailment. However, she later succumbed to cardiac arrest, breathing her last on Tuesday morning. Kozhikode Medical College also happens to be the same hospital wherein she worked as a nurse before beginning her career as an actor. Sharada hailed from Velliparamba village in Kozhikode. She began her career as a theatre artist and went on to debut in Malayalam films in 1979 with ‘Angakkuri’.

Later, around the mid of 1980s, Sharada worked in several films of IV Sasi including, ‘Naalkkavala’, ‘Anubhandham’ and ‘Anyarude Bhoomi’, among others. She was also a part of a number of successful films such as ‘Sadhayam’, ‘Utsava Pittenni’, Kilichundan Mampazham’, ‘Sallapam’, ‘Nandanam’, ‘Ammalilikoodu’, 'Yugapurushan’, ‘Ennu Ninte Moidheen’, “Kutty Sranku’, and others. Throughout her career, Sharada has been a part of over 80 films.

One of the most memorable roles of Sharada is from the film ‘Sallapam’. In fact, this Malayam actor also worked in television serials, gaining popularity there. Sharada was last seen in a short film ‘Jara’, directed by J Menon.

Upon the news of her passing away, several celebrities and politicians have condoled her death, including Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister for Films and Culture. The minister said that the actor would be deeply missed by the fraternity and will so be remembered for the roles that she had played over the years. The last rites of Kozhikode Sharada will be held at her native place in ‘Velliparamba’ where she will finally be put laid to rest in peace. She is now survived by her four children – Umada, Sanjeev, Rajitha and Sreejth.