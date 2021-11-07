  • Facebook
    Is Puneeth Rajkumar's family doctor Ramana Rao in trouble? Cops deployed outside his house in Bengaluru

    Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar had consulted Dr Ramana Rao at his clinic the day he passed away to a massive heart attack on October 29. Now, Puneeth's fans are protesting against him; hence Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has a sought police protection for Dr Ramana Rao

    Is Puneeth Rajkumar's family doctor Ramana Rao in trouble? Cops deployed outside his house in Bengaluru
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last month on October 29, following a cardiac arrest. While his friends, co-stars, family, and fans are yet to come to terms with 46-years-old Puneeth's sudden death, his family doctor Ramana Rao is now targeted by the actor's fans. On social media, many visual carrying narratives blame the lack of care by the medical professionals for the untimely demise of the famous actor. Some videos had described the sequence of events of the day when Puneeth passed away. 

    Now the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka has sought protection for Dr Ramana Rao and his family following protests and complaints against him by Puneeth’s fans. Dr Ramana Rao has been the family doctor of the Rajkumar family for many years now.

    Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar's LAST VIDEO before his demise goes viral (Watch)

    PHANA is very concerned with the way healthcare is being represented in the media and public after Puneeth Rajkumar's death. And they have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to look into the matter. 

    Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Lesser-known facts about superstar every fan must know

    Prasanna also urged Bommai to give police protection to safeguard Dr Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar. According to the latest report, KSRP platoon has been stationed outside the residence of Dr Rao at Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru to keep an eye on possible protest.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 12:14 PM IST
