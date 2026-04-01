Grammy-winning superstar Rihanna has arrived in Mumbai, seen at the airport in an all-black outfit. This is her first visit since attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in 2024. She waved to fans upon her arrival.

Multiple Grammy award winner Rihanna has arrived in India. The singer was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in an all-black outfit. She exited the International Airport along with the accompanying security. She complemented her dress with the black sunglasses and also waved at her fans to greet them.

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Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 and had attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

A Look at Rihanna's Career

According to Rihanna's website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

Icon Award Honour

In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment.

Philanthropic Efforts

According to the website, apart from singing, Rihanna is also putting her influence to good use via philanthropic efforts. Chief among these is her own Clara Lionel Foundation. Established in 2012 and named after Rihanna's beloved grandparents, Clara & Lionel Braithwaite, the foundation works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts & culture. (ANI)