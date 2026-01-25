Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated 20 years of marriage with Bharat Sahni by sharing a rare video from her 'varmala' ritual. The clip featured her late father Rishi Kapoor and a young Ranbir Kapoor. She also penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated 20 years of her marital bliss with her husband, Bharat Sahni, offering fans a rare glimpse from her wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared a video from the "varmala" ritual of her wedding, featuring her alongside her father, late Rishi Kapoor and a very young Ranbir Kapoor carrying out his duties as a brother. "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them. And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now after all these years, the life we've built together still brings that same smile to my face," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) In the video, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen walking his sister for the varmala, while their late father, the legendary Rishi Kapoor, accompanied Bharat Sahni for the ritual. Other family members, including Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain, were also a part of the celebrations.

As soon as she shared the video, many took to the comments to congratulate the couple, including celebrities like Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, and Saba Pataudi.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got married on January 1, 2006, in a grand ceremony.

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together.

Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer, and Bharat is a well-established businessman. They have a 12-year-old daughter, Samara.

Apart from her personal life, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her acting debut in 2024 in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' on Netflix. (ANI)