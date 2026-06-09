Riddhima Kapoor debuted in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' alongside mother Neetu Kapoor. The actress expressed happiness over the film's positive response and increasing viewership, calling its success a 'team effort' and a 'beautiful journey'.

Riddhima Kapoor debuted in the Bollywood industry with the recently released film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', which also featured her mother Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. The actress expressed her happiness on the positive response to the film post release.

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Riddhima Kapoor on film's positive response

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language family comedy drama film, which is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. It was released last month. Reflecting on the positive response to her performance and the film's increasing viewership, Riddhima called the making of the film a "team effort".

Riddhima Kapoor said, "It's been just a couple of weeks. I am feeling good. We are getting a good response. Through word of mouth, the movie has been in theatres for the fourth week now. Everyone is congratulating. It's been a team effort."

'Didn't have a lot of time to prepare'

The actress also revealed that she didn't get a "lot of time" to prepare for the role as she was approached by the makers just 3 weeks before the filming. "To be honest, I didn't get too much time to feel or absorb that I am going to be in a film. I was sceptical at first, but then I thought to give it a try. I didn't have a lot of time to prepare, but I was really excited for my first film with my mother," added Riddhima Kapoor.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Earlier, the actress penned a long post, pouring out her heart on the emotions attached with the film and her character as 'Sunaina' in the film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. "There are some characters you play... and then there are some characters that stay with you forever. Sunaina will always be one of them. Being a part of Daadi Ki Shaadi and bringing Sunaina to life has been one of the most beautiful and emotional journeys for me. The love, support and warmth you all have given her has truly touched my heart!" she wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film featured a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was released on May 8. (ANI)