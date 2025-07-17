Richa Chadha responded to a user who criticised her for calling it a "natural birth". She bluntly said that it is her body and her baby, so the choice of words for it will be hers.

Actress Richa Chadha has given a befitting reply to a question raised by a netizen on her recent post, who reprimanded her for saying 'natural birth' instead of 'vaginal birth'. Richa said, "What if I don't want to say vaginal delivery, this is my page, my vagina and my baby too. And feminism has taught me to use the words of my choice." However, Richa has deleted the entire thread containing this comment on her post.

Richa Chaddha gave a befitting reply to the troller

Richa Chadha celebrated her daughter Zunera's first birthday on Wednesday, but as soon as she shared a long post detailing her journey to motherhood, she faced criticism for calling it a "natural birth". After people on social media slammed her for using the word, the actress replied without hesitation that she is free to choose her words. She clarified that it is her vagina, it is her baby... now whether to call it natural birth or birth from vagina is up to her and only her to decide.

Richa Chaddha gave a befitting reply to the troller

Richa Chadha celebrated her daughter Zunera's first birthday on Wednesday, but as soon as she shared a long post detailing her journey to motherhood, she faced criticism for calling it a "natural birth". After people on social media slammed her for using the word, the actress replied without hesitation that she is free to choose her words. She clarified that it is her vagina, it is her baby... now whether to call it natural birth or birth from vagina is up to her and only her to decide.