Rhea Chakraborty is making her acting comeback after seven years in the new Netflix series 'Family Business,' co-starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The actress shared a teaser on Instagram, writing, '7 years later....'

For actor Rhea Chakraborty, life seems to be slowly moving back on track after a very tough phase. Almost seven years after her world changed following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress is now ready to return to acting.

Rhea Chakraborty's Comeback in 'Family Business'

On Tuesday evening, Rhea attended the "Next On Netflix" event in Mumbai, where it was announced that the 'Jalebi' actress will soon be seen in a new series titled 'Family Business.' The show also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles and is set to release later this year. Rhea also shared a short teaser from the series on her Instagram Stories. Along with it, she wrote, "7 years later...."

About the Netflix Series

The teaser gives a first look at Anil Kapoor as the head of a multi-billion-dollar company, while Vijay Varma plays a loyal and hardworking employee. The story takes a sharp turn when Kapoor fires Varma, leading to a power struggle inside the company. The clash between business and family becomes the central theme of the series.

The release date for the series hasn't been announced yet.

A Look Back at Rhea's Journey

Rhea's life changed completely after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. The actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September of that year after chats with alleged drug peddlers were found on her phone. She was granted bail shortly thereafter. In the years that followed, Rhea stayed away from acting. She started a podcast and also appeared as a gang leader on MTV Roadies. Now, with Family Business, she is ready to step back into the acting world. (ANI)