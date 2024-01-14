Rhea Chakraborty recalls time in jail during Sushant Singh Rajput's case, shares SHOCKING details

Rhea Chakraborty termed toilet facilities as 'one of the hardest parts in jail', and stated that the jail continued to adhere to the British-era feeding and bedtime schedule.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty who was involved in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, recently spoke out about her experience surviving the jail time. The actress was arrested in connection with Sushant's death and had to spend nearly a month in prison. Rhea openly discussed her challenges with food management and handling life on a tight budget. She also expressed appreciation for the tough experience.

The food in jail

In an interview with Chetan Bhagat on his chat show 'Deeptalk With Chetan Bhagat', Rhea stated, "Due to COVID restrictions, I had to be in solitary confinement for 14 days. I was the only person in the room. I was asked whether I wanted to have lunch. I was so hungry and fatigued that I ate anything that was served to me." She revealed that the meal included roti and capsicum, 'which was simply capsicum in water.'

Rhea's source of positivity

The actress stated that she found her source of positivity among her fellow convicts. "I began to feel grateful when I realized how many convicts do not have family support. Or they do not have Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 10,000 to pay their bail. At least I have family and friends. I persuaded myself, 'You will receive justice. You'll get bail. You've done nothing wrong. I have a lot to learn from these women while I'm here. Why am I spending my time moaning about things over which I have no control?" she said.

Toilet facilities in jail

When asked about the toilet facilities in the jails, the 'Chehre' actress admitted that it is "One of the hardest parts about being in jail." She recalled that her time in jail was not ideal, but added, "Mental trauma is so much more difficult that physical damage pales in comparison. "You think 'Ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi'."

The British-era schedule

She reported that the facility had a canteen and that convicts were allowed to acquire money orders from their households. She received a monthly money order of Rs. 5,000. She further stated that the jail continued to adhere to the British-era feeding and bedtime schedule.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

In September 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. The two were dating at the time of the latter's death, which resulted in Rhea's 28-day prison sentence before being given bail.