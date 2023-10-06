Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rhea Chakraborty recalls doing 'naagin dance' in jail, being called a 'chudail'

    Rhea Chakraborty said that she found the name 'chudail' to be intriguing as, in the past, a witch was a woman who did not subscribe to patriarchal society or who held an opinion that was contrary to men's and patriarchal society's popular opinion. 

    Actress Rhea Chakraborty had a rough patch ever since she was accused of abetting her partner and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by his family. The 31-year-old actress was hated and faced a lot of backlash on social and recently, she recalled being called a 'chudail' aka 'witch'. She claimed that any woman who does not believe in patriarchy gets called such slurs.

    She compared herself to the moniker 'chudail' (witch) after recalling such names given to her. She said that she found this name to be intriguing as, in the past, a witch was a woman who did not subscribe to patriarchal society or who held an opinion that was contrary to men's and patriarchal society's popular opinion. 

    She added that she is such a person, or perhaps a chudail. "Perhaps I know how to do black magic," continued the 'Jalebi' actress, who became the target of intense trolling and media scrutiny following Rajput's untimely death, which many saw as a "witch-hunt."

    Naagin dance in jail

    Rhea shared that when she got bail, her brother didn't, and she was devastated. She stated that she had promised the inmates that she would dance the day she was released on bail. She wasn't delighted when she finally got bail. "At first, I refused them, but when the jailer came over and said, "mat karo tum, chhod do (don't do it, leave it)," I was like, "haan haan (yes yes)"." But then I realized that I was going and that I would probably never see these women again, so why not offer them five minutes of delight with the dancing performance?"

    She described it as the 'most joyful moment' of her life, disclosing that they performed a naagin dance on the floor. "The excitement and joy and happiness that I saw in these women's eyes while I was dancing for them with them is probably the highest point of my life to date," she stated.

    Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Bandra, Mumbai. He was said to be suffering from serious depression and bipolar disorder and hence committed suicide. The Mumbai Police launched an investigation, claiming that the death was a suicide. But his death is still a mystery.

