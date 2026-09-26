Veteran actor Raza Murad questioned the absence of prominent Bollywood personalities at the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan. He lamented that no 'big stars' came to pay their last respects to the actor, who died after battling cancer.

Raza Murad Questions Film Industry's Absence In a video shared on Instagram, Murad spoke about the lack of attendance from leading actors and said it was unfortunate that none of the big stars came to pay their last respects to the late actor.Speaking about the absence of prominent faces from the industry, Murad said, “Afsoos baat yeh hai ki aise mauke par koi bhi star unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya (The sad part is that no star came to pay their last respects to him),” adding, “koi bada chehra nahi aaya (No big faces showed up).”View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Murad (@razamurad1950)Without naming anyone, the veteran actor also questioned why people from the film industry could not spare even 50 minutes to attend the funeral. A Tribute to Khan's Journey and a Message on Humility Murad also spoke about Khan’s journey in the film industry and said that the actor had made his place through his work rather than relying on influential people. “He never flattered anyone to move ahead; his work alone earned him this place,” Murad said.Towards the end of his message, the actor spoke about the temporary nature of fame and wealth and said that people should remain humble regardless of their position in the industry. Remembering Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan breathed his last on Thursday. According to reports, the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications, where doctors diagnosed him with cancer. His condition reportedly worsened during treatment.Khan began his acting career with the 1980 film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai and went on to work in several popular Hindi films, including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.The actor was particularly remembered for his comic role in Welcome, where his dialogue, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon,” became one of the film’s most popular moments. With a career spanning over three decades, Khan was known for his supporting roles and comic timing in Hindi cinema. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Veteran actor Raza Murad has questioned the absence of prominent film industry personalities at the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan, who died on September 24 after battling cancer. Khan’s last rites were performed on September 25.In a video shared on Instagram, Murad spoke about the lack of attendance from leading actors and said it was unfortunate that none of the big stars came to pay their last respects to the late actor.Speaking about the absence of prominent faces from the industry, Murad said, “Afsoos baat yeh hai ki aise mauke par koi bhi star unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya (The sad part is that no star came to pay their last respects to him),” adding, “koi bada chehra nahi aaya (No big faces showed up).”View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Murad (@razamurad1950)Without naming anyone, the veteran actor also questioned why people from the film industry could not spare even 50 minutes to attend the funeral.Murad also spoke about Khan’s journey in the film industry and said that the actor had made his place through his work rather than relying on influential people. “He never flattered anyone to move ahead; his work alone earned him this place,” Murad said.Towards the end of his message, the actor spoke about the temporary nature of fame and wealth and said that people should remain humble regardless of their position in the industry.Mushtaq Khan breathed his last on Thursday. According to reports, the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications, where doctors diagnosed him with cancer. His condition reportedly worsened during treatment.Khan began his acting career with the 1980 film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai and went on to work in several popular Hindi films, including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.The actor was particularly remembered for his comic role in Welcome, where his dialogue, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon,” became one of the film’s most popular moments. With a career spanning over three decades, Khan was known for his supporting roles and comic timing in Hindi cinema. (ANI)