The teaser for Vaibhav Studios' 'Return of the Jungle' is out. Directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh, the animated film is a modern Panchatantra-inspired story about kids finding confidence through jungle tales. It will be released on May 29.

The teaser of the upcoming animated feature film 'Return of the Jungle' from Emmy-nominated Indian animation studio, Vaibhav Studios, is finally out. Set in contemporary India, 'Return of the Jungle' has been dubbed as "a modern-day Panchatantra-inspired story with strong Indian roots," as quoted by Deadline. The film follows the story of a group of fourth graders who discover their confidence through the enchanting jungle stories shared by a grandfather.

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The teaser also showcases a mix of animals and cricket-playing kids who dream of becoming superheroes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Studios (@vaibhavstudios)

About the Film and Director

The film was previously showcased at the Cannes Film Market. It is directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh, the creator of JioStar mascat Simpoo and Warner Bros Discovery's 'Lamput'.

Director's Vision

Speaking about the same, Kumaresh shared, "Return of the Jungle is Indian Animation as you've never seen before. It's a beautiful fusion of contemporary India with our rich folktales. Endearing characters, performances, hugely nostalgic scenarios, music featuring bhajan, calypso and qawwaali, quirky humour, a nail-biting game of cricket and a simplicity that touches your soul - ROTJ offers an emotional rollercoaster experience never seen before on Indian screens," as per a statement.

Calling it a "wholesome family entertainer," he added, "ROTJ is for the child in each one of us. It's a wholesome family entertainer - clean, positive and highly inspiring. Every age group will closely connect with the film as they'll see themselves in it."

Release Date

'Return of the Jungle' will hit theatres across India on May 29. (ANI)