Renee Zellweger unveiled a statue of her iconic character Bridget Jones in London's Leicester Square. She was joined by co-stars from the latest film, 'Mad About the Boy'. The sculpture is part of the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail.

Bridget Jones Statue Unveiled in London

Renee Zellweger's iconic character Bridget Jones' statue was unveiled in London's Leicester Square on Monday, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Zellweger, who is known for her role in the 'Bridget Jones' franchise, was in attendance at the unveiling.

According to the outlet, stars of the latest instalment, 'Mad About the Boy', also joined her, which includes Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips. They posed for the photos near the statue. The sculpture features Bridget Jones's character's iconic diary and a pen. The actress shared her pictures with the statue on her Instagram account. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRKL32XDN_U/?

About the Bridget Jones Franchise

Bridget Jones franchise's latest instalment, 'Mad About the Boy', was released on Peacock in February this year. Based on the books by Helen Fielding, the films follow chain-smoking, wine-loving Bridget Jones as she navigates personal and professional hurdles through her 30s, 40s and 50s. Colin Firth and Hugh Grant starred as her main love interests as Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, respectively, with Woodall and Ejiofor entering the fray as romantic newcomers in 'Mad About the Boy'.

Zellweger on Her Connection to Bridget

When Oscar-winning actress Zellweger took on the role, she wowed fans and critics alike with an impeccable British accent and classic Bridget charm.

"I don't think I'll ever let go of Bridget. I have conversations about Bridget Jones pretty much every day. I meet people on the sidewalk and they want to share about their own Bridget Jones experiences. All my friends call me Bridget! I'm not alone in feeling like I relate to Bridget Jones in more ways than I'd like to admit. She feels very familiar to me," said Zelleweger to The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the 'Bridget Jones: The Mad Boy'.

A Rom-Com First for Leicester Square Trail

The statue is one of Leicester Square's Scenes in the Square trail and the first of the bunch to honour a romantic comedy. Others that feature include Paddington Bear, Mr Bean, Harry Potter, and the 'Iron Throne' from Game of Thrones. (ANI)