Rekha's late-husband Mukesh Aggarwal's suicide note will SHOCK you; read details

Evergreen actress Rekha's married life lasted only 7 months. Her husband Mukesh Aggarwal committed suicide and wrote a shocking thing about Rekha in the suicide note. Know what was the whole matter?

Evergreen actress Rekha has been in the limelight more for her personal life than films. Rekha's affairs and marriages have always been in the news. By the way, Rekha's name was associated with many, but she never found true love. Stories of her love with Amitabh Bachchan are still in the headlines. It is said that Rekha waited a long time for true love and then she decided to marry Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. She decided to marry Mukesh after just a few meetings.

However, Rekha later felt that she had decided to marry too soon. Within 7 months of marriage, Mukesh committed suicide and left a suicide note. When this suicide note was revealed, a shocking thing was written about Rekha in it.

Rekha married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990

Rekha married Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. Aggarwal was a self-made entrepreneur and owner of the kitchenware brand Hotline. It is believed that he was battling depression for a long time. Rekha's biography Rekha: The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, mentions that she came to know about Mukesh Aggarwal's mental health after marriage. Both met through a mutual friend, fashion designer Bina Ramani. He had described Mukesh as a crazy fan of Rekha.

Shocking revelation in Mukesh Aggarwal's suicide note

Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal met, and within a few days, both decided to get married. The couple got married on 4 March 1990. It is said that Mukesh started getting upset after marrying Rekha. A few months after the marriage, when Rekha went to London to attend an event, Mukesh, who was battling depression, committed suicide at his farmhouse. Police said that Mukesh had hanged himself with Rekha's dupatta and also left a suicide note.

When the suicide note was read, many shocking revelations were made. It was written that he did not want any part of his property to be given to Rekha. Rekha is capable and can earn her living in a better way.

Allegations levelled against Rekha after the death of Mukesh Aggarwal

After Mukesh Aggarwal's death, Rekha was accused of many things and heavily criticized in the media. According to reports, Mukesh's mother even called Rekha a witch. However, the Aggarwal family also clarified that Rekha never asked for anything from him. Rekha was left alone again after her husband's departure. Since then, her name has been linked several times with her co-stars, but a strong relationship could not be formed with anyone.

Rekha debuted as a child artist

Rekha debuted as a child artist in 1958. After this, she worked as a lead actress in many South films. Rekha got recognition in the Bollywood industry with the 1970 film Sawan Bhadon. She was last seen in the 2014 film Super Nani.

