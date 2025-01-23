Ayushmann Khurrana named brand ambassador for FICCI frames, representing India's media, entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named the brand ambassador for FICCI Frames, marking its 25th anniversary. His association highlights the event's focus on innovation, sustainability, and creativity in India's media and entertainment industry.

FICCI Frames, India’s premier global media and entertainment convention, is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana being announced as its brand ambassador. Known for his versatility and impactful roles in Indian cinema, Ayushmann’s association with FICCI Frames highlights the convention’s commitment to bridging creativity, innovation, and sustainability in the entertainment industry.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence,’ reflecting the transformative impact FICCI Frames has had on shaping the media and entertainment landscape. With a rich legacy of fostering creativity, the convention has evolved into an essential platform for collaboration among industry leaders, creative professionals, and policymakers.

FICCI Frames has become a prime gathering point for global influencers, hosting keynote addresses, panel discussions, and B2B meetings. It also offers masterclasses, policy roundtables, exhibitions, and cultural evenings that create an environment for dynamic exchanges and collaborations. With its renewed focus on emerging technologies like AI, digital content creation, virtual reality, and the metaverse, the 25th edition promises to provide insights into the future of media and entertainment.

Past editions of FICCI Frames have seen luminaries such as Hugh Jackman, James Murdoch, and Mukesh Ambani grace the event, along with Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The involvement of such renowned figures underscores the significance of FICCI Frames as an industry-defining platform.

As the first-ever brand ambassador of FICCI Frames, Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey of creativity, innovation, and audience connection aligns with the event’s ethos. Reflecting on his new role, Khurrana shared, “It is a huge honor for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year... I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

This landmark edition of FICCI Frames is expected to be a star-studded affair, further elevating the convention’s significance in the global media and entertainment industry.

