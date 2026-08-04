Rebecca Rittenhouse joins Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. in an untitled comedy pilot inspired by 'The Cable Guy.' She will play Robin, the ex-girlfriend of Wayans Jr.'s character, in the series about a modern-day male friendship.

Rebecca Rittenhouse has joined the cast of the untitled comedy pilot that is directly inspired by the cult classic Jim Carrey movie 'The Cable Guy,' reported Deadline. The series also stars Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., Natasha Rothwell and Crystal Fox. Rittenhouse will play Robin, who recently broke up with Steven (Wayans Jr.) and is searching for answers in her own life.

About the Series

"In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone -- until Steven Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he's been missing... until Chip's enthusiasm turns into obsession. The show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship," read the logline as quoted by Deadline.

Creative Team and Production

While the series is inspired by the Carrey-led film, it's not a remake. The creators and talent are fans of the original film and are creating something different that honours the original, similar to what Fargo did with the television show. According to the outlet, in addition to leading the series, Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. also executive produce. Rob Rosell and Joe Piarulli, and Luan Thomas serve as co-showrunners and co-wrote the pilot. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film, under overall deal at SPT). The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Rebecca Rittenhouse's Previous Work

According to the outlet, Rittenhouse can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix limited series 'His & Hers'. She recently shot the Kenya Harris pilot Group Chat for Hulu. Prior to that, she led the Hulu series Maggie as the titular character, as well as co-led Hulu's hit limited series Four Weddings & a Funeral. On the feature side, Rittenhouse recently featured in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, the Netflix feature Good on Paper, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (ANI)