Real Art Is Risky, and That’s Where the Magic Lies,' says Remee

The exponential growth of independent music has empowered artists worldwide, granting them the creative freedom to express their unique voices, unbound by the constraints of major label control. With the release of her new music video Do It Like That, singer Remee emphasizes that releasing music independently provides her with a profound sense of freedom and serves as a therapeutic outlet. She has co-written the song with Kahaanikaar, blending Hindi, English, and Punjabi lyrics. Widely recognized for her Bollywood debut song 'Naach Meri Jaan' from ABCD 2, she reveals that what began as an all-English theme naturally evolved into Punjabi and Hindi, influenced by her Thai-Punjabi heritage.

Driven by her passion for sound experimentation, she argues that remakes often resort to a formulaic approach, overshadowing the raw vulnerability and creativity at music's heart. In this engaging conversation, the female voice opens up about the future of independent music, the importance of artistic freedom, the shifting dynamics of music streaming, and much more with JAIDEEP PANDEY:

Q: The song 'Do It Like That' blends Hindi, English, and Punjabi lyrics seamlessly. What inspired the initial idea and theme behind the song?

A: The title came about during a jam session with William and Petter, the Swedish producers, as we were vibing to something Afrobeat and tropical. It’s a style that truly reflects my personality, and the melodies I was coming up with matched the mood. I’m grateful to Srishti, from Orchard A&R, for suggesting a synonym that perfectly captured the vibe—she really had the foresight to see its potential. We started with an all-English theme, but as the verses evolved, switching to Punjabi and Hindi felt more natural. After all, I’m Thai-Punjabi! There wasn’t too much planning—it was all about what felt right in the moment. Then Denny came on board to help complete the production, and I’m so glad we decided to finish the song together.

Q: Creating that blend of languages must have been challenging. How did you approach striking the perfect balance between the lyrics and your singing?

A: I’ve always loved singing in multiple languages, and being multilingual comes very naturally to me. It’s just who I am! It’s my favorite way to express my diverse cultural background. It wasn’t challenging at all—it felt like the most authentic and natural choice. Each language brings its own rhythm and emotional depth, so blending them together allows me to capture the essence of my identity and share that with my listeners. Music has no boundaries, and using multiple languages feels like a true reflection of myself.

Q: How do you stay inspired and motivated while working independently, without the backing of a major label or mainstream industry support?

A: The sheer joy of expressing my truest self through my art is motivation enough. Knowing that my music makes people feel something is a bonus, but the real reason I release music independently is because it gives me a sense of freedom. It’s therapeutic for me. Sure, it’s a lot of work, and every time I release a song on my own, I’m incredibly proud of myself. The process allows me to grow tremendously, and that’s the real reward.

Q: What do you think is the biggest misconception about being an independent artist?

A: A common misconception is that independent artists are struggling or starving. But the truth is, we’re freer than you think! We get to be inspired by anything and everything, and we have complete creative freedom to work with the people we truly admire. That, to me, is real richness. And who says independent artists don’t have a team? We do, but we get to handpick our team, and that’s one of the most beautiful aspects of being independent.

Q: In your opinion, what gives a music video its unique power compared to just releasing a song?

A: A music video is another form of art. Sometimes, I feel called to create a visual representation because I’m a very visual person. It’s a fun way for me to express myself and to share my perspective with the audience. It’s an opportunity for them to see my creative world through a different lens. A well-crafted video can amplify the emotional connection to the song, creating a deeper experience that resonates with the viewers. It’s an extension of the music, making the message more tangible and engaging.

Q: What impact do you think streaming platforms have had on the success of independent music? Do you think they help or hinder artists?

A: Streaming platforms definitely help with exposure, making it easier for people to discover and listen to music. However, I don’t rely on payouts from these platforms when it comes to making a living. I know what I signed up for and am mentally prepared for it. It’s more about visibility than sustainability, unfortunately. I hope this changes one day, but for now, streaming is great for getting your music out there, but not as a primary income source.

Q: Having been part of several singles, how do you foresee the independent music scene evolving over the next decade?

A: I see more artists becoming confident and determined to truly express themselves, fighting for their creative freedom. Seeing more vulnerability and authenticity is exciting, with fewer pressures to rely on labels or investments to succeed. That’s what I hope for the future of independent music. I also want to be part of inspiring the next generation of artists, letting them know they have the power to go all the way—starting with themselves.

Q: Over the past decade, the trend of remaking old songs has grown stronger. As a young singer, what’s your perspective on this trend?

A: It depends on how the old songs are being remade. I’m open to hearing fresh takes, but it often feels like a formulaic approach—one that’s more about pleasing the audience than creating real art. Remakes can sometimes overshadow true vulnerability and creativity, which are the heart of music. Yes, it’s safer, but real art is risky, and that’s where the magic lies. If you’re in the music business, that’s one thing, but if you’re an artist, you should focus on making genuine music from a real place.

Q: As you've co-written the lyrics with Kahaanikaar, does it give you more freedom to dive deeper into the creative process of both singing and composition?

A: Co-writing with Kahaanikaar definitely gives me more freedom. I get to share my concept and my story, write in my strongest language—English—and then contribute whatever Hindi/Punjabi I know. Having someone as talented as Kahaanikaar to help complete the lyrics with beautiful words has been amazing. It’s truly a team effort. I also composed most of the song myself, but when Denny came in to help with the second verse, it was exactly what the song needed. His contribution, along with the final production, was invaluable. Ayan’s mixing just put the finishing touch on it.

Q: What role does collaboration play in your creative process?

A: I really enjoy collaborating with others. Music is sacred for me, and sharing a story with someone else can make the process even more memorable and fulfilling. It’s all about the energy and vibe—the people I work with matter. If I don’t enjoy the process, I won’t do it. Collaboration is special because it allows me to connect with people from different walks of life. But it has to flow naturally, no pressure.

Q: How has social media shaped the way independent artists connect with their fans, and how does it impact your creative process?

A: Social media has definitely made independent artists more accessible, which is a great thing. But it’s a double-edged sword. It’s important not to get caught up in being a content creator first and an artist second. My focus should be on creating music that truly expresses myself, and then content creation follows naturally. It’s all about maintaining balance and staying grounded in what truly matters.

Q: What’s next for you in the realm of singing?

A: The more I release independent music, the more I feel like I’m returning to my true self. I’m excited about releasing raw, experimental music that pushes boundaries. Each song represents growth in my personal life, and I share those layers with my audience. It’s all about staying true to each phase in my life and creating art from that space. I’m also working on some meditative and healing music that has helped me and my loved ones, and I’m excited to share that and pay it forward.

