Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joined Chhath Puja celebrations at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. She expressed her deep gratitude for the love received for her song Chhathi Maiya from her upcoming film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, and the festival's meaning.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Grand Chhath Puja Celebrations at Juhu Beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the grand Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, joining devotees in the festive observances. Expressing delight at getting the opportunity to experience the celebrations in Mumbai, she said her association with Chhath Puja and the significance of the festival would remain with her forever.

"I came to Juhu Beach to thank the devotees for their faith and the immense love they have shown to the song 'Chhathi Maiya', in which I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray the festival...I am delighted to have got the opportunity to celebrate the festival with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. The significance of Chhath Puja and everything I have learnt about the festival will remain with me forever," she expressed.

Notably, in her latest film 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest', Tamannaah explored Chhath Puja celebrations through the Chhathi Maiya song. At a promotional event in Delhi, Tamannaah spoke about the importance of Chhath Puja and the way the makers approached the song. She said director Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar were careful to keep the festival’s cultural roots in mind while filming it.

Talking about the making of the song, Tamannaah said, “For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Genuinely, Deepak and Arunabh sir, they understand this so well, and they have so much respect, and they so strongly feel about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and shot with great respect.” She also spoke about what Chhath Puja means to her and how the song tries to bring out the feeling of gratitude linked to the festival. Calling the emotion behind the song “grateful”, she said, “Chhath Puja stands for gratitude; it stands for being grateful for everything that we have, the ups and downs in life, all of it together, and I feel like they have encapsulated that in a song which we have got a lot of love for and feel extremely grateful.”

The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. (ANI)