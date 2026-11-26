Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has commended Diljit Dosanjh for visiting the historic Gurdwara Sri Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, praising the singer's commitment to promoting Sikh identity and cultural heritage through his global platform.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Thursday praised Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh as the artist visited a historic gurdwara in Kutch on the Pakistan border associated with Sikhism’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev. “Diljit Dosanjh is today not just a world-famous artist, but a proud global brand ambassador for Punjabi identity and, in particular, Sikh identity. It is heartening that he is also fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this identity so well. His bowing his head in reverence at the historic Gurdwara Sri Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat, is a beautiful example of this,” Sandhu posted on X as Dosanjh posted videos and photos of his visit to the gurdwara.

Sandhu then explained the historical significance of the gurdwara, on which he has written a book. “This sacred site, associated with the first two Udasis of the first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is an invaluable treasure of Sikh history. After the 2001 earthquake, Guru Sahib blessed Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Ji with the opportunity to restore the site’s original architecture and craftsmanship when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. This exemplary work of heritage conservation was honoured with UNESCO’s prestigious ‘Award of Distinction’ in 2004,” wrote Sandhu.

The Udasis were long spiritual journeys undertaken by the first Sikh Guru, mostly on foot with his companion Bhai Mardana during the early 16th century. Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana visited far-flung places ranging from Baghdad and Makkah in the west to Tibet in the North, Assam in the east and Sri Lanka in the west. The visit to Lakhpat by the Guru was during his fourth Udasi, en route to Makkah and Baghdad in the west.

“Despite its immense historical significance and international recognition, awareness of this site among the sangat remains limited. With this aim, my book, ‘Gurdwara Sri Lakhpat Sahib: Service and Conservation’, was recently released to the public at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar,” wrote Sandhu. “Thanks to Diljit’s worldwide popularity, his visit will introduce millions of people to this site’s history and awaken in their hearts a longing to visit it,” he added.

Sandhu concluded: “Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to Diljit Dosanjh for using his fame as a means of highlighting his heritage. I hope he will continue to make such meaningful contributions to introducing our religious, historical and cultural heritage to the world. May Guru Sahib keep Diljit Dosanjh in high spirits.” Dosanjh spent Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, the birthday of Guru Nanak, in the white sand desert of the Rann of Kutch. He wished his followers on the Gurpurab and praised the Rann landscape, inviting others to visit it. (ANI)