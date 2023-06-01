Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani

    In a recent interview with a leading bollywood portal, Raveena Tandon opened up on the 'no kiss' rule with ex and bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, followed during the making of the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani
    Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon also dated each other in the late 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry was super hit. In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon opened up on the no-kiss policy with Akshay Kumar while filming the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

    Raveena Tandon has recently been making startling and sensational revelations about her personal and professional life, which keep the iconic Bollywood diva in the headlines.

    After confessing the real story of her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar, Raveena has now also opened up on the fond memories during the shooting for the 1994 popular song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ with ex Akshay Kumar.

    Raveena Tandon disclosed that she had put forth multiple conditions before the makers for doing the song. In her new interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, she said, "I was clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen. There will be no kissing, no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song. Eventually, we came up with something, that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else."

    She also shared, "They were sensuous songs. Yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality."

    For those unaware, Bollywood actress and diva, Raveena Tandon was reportedly in a relationship with Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s. However, the Bollywood actress recently revealed that she still shares a good bond with Akshay despite their breakup. She said that they both have immense respect for each other. 

    In an interview with a leading portal, Raveena added, "Akshay and I are still friends. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry."

    The two exes reunited at a fashion event in Mumbai last month. They both sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.

