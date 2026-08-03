Director Amit Rai has started the promotional campaign for 'Ohh My Dog' with the launch of the song 'Chota Bacha 2.0'. The film, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Pawan Malhotra, is a family entertainer featuring over 250 dogs and will release on August 7, 2026.

Promotional Campaign Kicks Off With Song Launch

'Ohh My Dog' director Amit Rai has kicked off the promotional campaign of the upcoming feature film with the launch of its first major musical track, 'Chota Bacha 2.0', a recreated version of the popular 1990s song 'Chota Bacha'. The updated track is now available on the Tips YouTube channel, marking the first major promotional release for the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Ensemble Cast and Canine Stars

Written and directed by Amit Rai, 'Ohh My Dog' features an ensemble cast led by Pankaj Tripathi and Pawan Malhotra. The film also stars Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Vijay Mishra, and Sulakhyana Baruah. Living up to its title, the family entertainer also features canine stars Bruno and Oscar, along with more than 250 dogs, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Production and Release Date

The film is jointly produced by Amit Rai, Sana Warsi, and Rajesh Bhardwaj under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 7, 2026.