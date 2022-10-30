Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The National crush Rashmika Mandanna truly took over the nation with her amazing performance in Pushpa: The Rise as Srivalli. While her signature dance steps from Saami Saami song spread over social media like a fire, its fever doesn't seem to settle down as American rapper Snoop Dogg has now shared a viral Video of a cute little girl doing the Saami Saami step. 

    Taking to his social media, the American rapper Snoop Dogg shared a viral video of a little girl dancing with all the cute expressions and nailing the famous Saami Saami signature dance step. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

    Having seen this, the Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna also commented on the post that he shared written - "Love it!  😄😄🔥"

    Moreover, it speaks a lot about the popularity of Rashmika across the boundaries that now it has been recognized by such a famous personality of the music world. 

    Rashmika will next be seen in the much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2', where she will reunite with Allu Arjun. She will also appear in Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

