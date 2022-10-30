Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post

American rapper Snoop Dogg shared a viral fan video of Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song, and the actress reacted to it; Check out!

The National crush Rashmika Mandanna truly took over the nation with her amazing performance in Pushpa: The Rise as Srivalli. While her signature dance steps from Saami Saami song spread over social media like a fire, its fever doesn't seem to settle down as American rapper Snoop Dogg has now shared a viral Video of a cute little girl doing the Saami Saami step.

Taking to his social media, the American rapper Snoop Dogg shared a viral video of a little girl dancing with all the cute expressions and nailing the famous Saami Saami signature dance step.

Having seen this, the Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna also commented on the post that he shared written - "Love it! 😄😄🔥"

Moreover, it speaks a lot about the popularity of Rashmika across the boundaries that now it has been recognized by such a famous personality of the music world.

Rashmika will next be seen in the much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2', where she will reunite with Allu Arjun. She will also appear in Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.