Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired 8 bold saree looks for party

Pink Sheer Saree

Nora Fatehi serves inspiration in this peach pink sheer saree

Green Shimmery Saree

The green colored shimmery saree will flutter like a serpent on a curvy figure. Even if you style the saree-blouse like Nora Fatehi without jewelry, you can still steal the show

Heavy Embroidered White Sheer Saree

Nora Fatehi has worn a heavy embroidery work saree with a heavy deep neck blouse. You can carry this type of saree on special occasions

Saree with Star-Like Shine

After wearing a blue-shaded saree with star-like shine, the glow on the face will be different. The actress has worn this beautiful saree with a bralette blouse

Pastel Pink Ready-to-Wear Saree

If you want to wear a saree in a gown style, then you can buy this type of ready-to-wear saree from online or offline markets

Mehndi Colored Cotton Saree

Nora is giving a traditional look in a mehndi colored cotton saree. She has styled this saree with a printed blouse. To enhance the look, she has worn a necklace around her neck

Orange Embroidery Saree

Thread and sequence work has been done on the orange colored organza saree. After marriage, you can get the title of cultured daughter-in-law by wearing this type of saree

Red Ruffle Saree

Nora Fatehi is looking amazing in a red colored ruffle saree. You should also keep this type of saree in your wardrobe. You can carry this type of saree to go on a date

