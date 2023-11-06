Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said

    Rashmika Mandanna responds to a viral deepfake video featuring her, while Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action against such manipulation

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna recently responded to the circulation of an AI-generated deepfake video falsely depicting her. On Sunday, a deepfake video featuring the popular actress emerged online, creating a buzz on social media. The video portrayed a woman with Rashmika's face entering an elevator while wearing a form-fitting outfit. Several social media users quickly pointed out that the video had been manipulated using deepfake technology.

    Amitabh Bachchan, who had collaborated with Rashmika in the film "Goodbye," retweeted the post and called for legal action against this form of cyber theft. He stated, "Yes, this is a strong case for legal action."

    A journalist also stepped forward to confirm the video's inauthenticity. Expressing concern about the need for a legal and regulatory framework to address deepfake content in India, the journalist pointed out that the viral video falsely portrayed actress Rashmika Mandanna as the person in the video, while it was actually a deepfake of someone else named Zara Patel.

     

    The journalist emphasized that, from a deepfake perspective, the viral video was convincing enough to deceive ordinary social media users. However, a closer examination revealed a telltale sign at the 1-second mark, where the face of the person entering the elevator suddenly transformed from the imposter into Rashmika.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
