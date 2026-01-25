Ranvir Shorey discusses his return as Chhote Dhawan in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' Season 2. He praises the strong cast and explains that the new season will take the characters in different directions following the cliffhanger ending of Season 1.

Ranvir Shorey on Working with the Ensemble Cast

Actor Ranvir Shorey is back with Season 2 of the series 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali.' Shorey, who plays Chhote Dhawan, shared that one of the main reasons he agreed to do the show was the strong team behind it and the talented actors he got to work with.

Speaking about the cast and his experience on set, the actor said that, after the writing, the best thing about the project was the people involved, which made it an "absolute joy" to be on set. "One of the reasons I signed up was the fabulous cast. After Raj Amit Kumar's writing, the next best thing about this project was the amazing ensemble cast, Govind, Saurabh, Seema, Vineet. So many talented and great actors were involved. It was an absolute joy and privilege to be on set," Shorey told ANI.

What to Expect from Season 2

Talking about what fans can expect from the second season, Ranvir explained that Season 1 was more about setting up the world and the story's tone, while Season 2 takes the characters in new directions.

Sharing how the story moves forward, he said, "Season 1 was actually more about setting up the world and the lens through which we are looking at that story. Now, in Season 2, the characters are heading in a different direction. And, of course, not to forget, Season 1 had an amazing cliffhanger. Plenty of people were waiting to see what would unfold in Season 2."

'Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2': Plot and Cast Details

The new season picks up from where Season 1 ended. The focus is again on the Davan family from the fictional town of Bindiya. This time, the power struggle inside the family gets more serious. With Bada Davan in jail, his son, Chhote Davan, takes charge, but his way of running things brings trouble rather than peace.

Saurabh Shukla returns as Bada Davan, while Ranvir Shorey is back as Chhote Davan. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya.

'Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2' is now streaming on Amazon MX Player.