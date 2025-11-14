Celebrating the iconic character that redefined love, performance, and cinematic intensity for us with powerhouse Ranveer Singh as Ram!

Twelve years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela exploded onto the big screen — a riot of colour, music, and emotion. At its heart was Ranveer Singh, embodying Ram — a character that would go on to become one of the most iconic in modern Indian cinema.

For Ranveer, Ram-Leela wasn’t just a film — it was a metamorphosis. He brought to life a lover who was equal parts fire and soul, a man whose every glance carried longing, whose every outburst throbbed with conviction. His portrayal of Ram wasn’t performed; it was lived. The passion, the physicality, the charisma — all blended seamlessly into a performance that marked the rise of an actor who could do it all.

The film’s vibrant visual language, its unforgettable music, and its undeniable chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika Padukone turned Ram-Leela into a phenomenon. But it was Ranveer’s raw, unrestrained energy that gave it heartbeat and heat.

Today, as Ram-Leela completes twelve glorious years, Ram stands tall as a timeless symbol of love, defiance, and cinematic brilliance. It was the beginning of a partnership between Bhansali and Ranveer that would go on to deliver masterpieces, and the start of Ranveer Singh’s journey as the master of transformation.

Twelve years on, the legend of Ram burns bright — passionate, powerful, and forever Ranveer Singh.